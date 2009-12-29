The Banking Integrity Act of 2009 Is Essentially Glass-Steagall: The Sequel

Well, you sort of knew it was coming in some form or another. That form happened to be the Banking Integrity Act of 2009. Think of it as “Glass-Steagall II.”

For the unwashed, and among other things, the original act created the FDIC and separated the practice of “investment banking” and “commercial banking.” The concept was intended to avoid the conflicts of interest that purportedly arose when the same Wall Street shark was responsible for both the growth of your long-term savings and the sale of securities (underwritten by self-same shark’s bank, most likely). It’s effect was, as might be imagined, debatable.



