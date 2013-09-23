Merkel Will Remain Chancellor Of Germany, And Her Party Could Be Heading For An Absolute Majority

REUTERS/Thomas Peter German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference in Berlin on July 19.

Incumbent German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats have garnered more than 42% of votes in today’s national elections,

Der Spiegel says.

If current results hold, she will have won an outright majority for her Christian Democrat party.

As of 1:45 pm eastern, that seemed to be where results were heading, according to The Guardian.

It would be the first time a single party has enjoyed an absolute majority in 60 years.

There were two spoilers to look out for, as our Matt Boesler highlighted.

The Social Democrats (SPD), now in second place, could still wedge their way into the coalition.

SocGen has said the SPD would likely ask for more taxes to fund social programs, putting a drag on German (and potentially Eurozone) GDP.

The other wildcard was the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party.

They are anti-Eurozone, and if they do well, it will likely come at the price of Free Democrat votes, until today the main coalition partner for Merkel’s Christian Democrat party.

If AfD gets more than 5% of the vote, according to the Guardian, the coalition could fall apart.

But Spiegel says both the AfD and Free Democrats are currently below the 5% threshold.

The Free Democrats now face the prospect of not making the Bundestag for the first time in the history of non-Communist Germany, Bloomberg says.

