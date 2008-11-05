Here Comes Fiscal Stimulus

Expect Bush to really enjoy his lame duck session. The President has always been a big government guy and now has no politics to worry about, not even a Republican party to sabotage. So with Ben Bernanke giving his blessing to a new fiscal stimulus, and the Democrats eager to make their mark, Bush will only be too eager to sign some fresh stimulus bill into law. Rep. Steny Hoyer says any stimulus would likely include an expansion of food stamps, unemployment insurance, etc.



And then of course there’s the bigger one a little farther off… That’ll be the huge, green energy/infrastructure/public works/job creation scheme that will cost hundreds of billion. Without any significant opposition party in America right now, this should sail through pretty easily some time next year.

Over the next several months, various liberal advocacy groups will lay out their policy goals for the next 2/4 years. For the first time in years, they’re really back in power. They’re going to enjoy this.

