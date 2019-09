Factory orders declined to -2.4%

That’s not as bad as the expected decline of -3.4%.

June was revised to 1.6%.

New orders for durable goods fell more than 7% after three months of gains.

Full report

The pace of gains is down significantly from 2011’s rates:

