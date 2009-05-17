Here Comes Facebook Video Chat

- Meet the woman responsible for the newspaper bailout [Daily Beast]
- Microsoft begins testing search engine Kumo in public [Beyond Binary]
- Facebook is launching live video chat [AllFacebook]
- A review of Wolfram-Alpha, the Un-Google [Search Engine Land]
- Federated Media’s John Battelle is looking for his replacement [BoomTown]
- Infotainment site Minyanville raises $2.2 million [PaidContent]
