Here Comes Europe's Unemployment And Inflation...

At 6 a.m. ET we’ll get figures on the eurozone’s unemployment (for September) and inflation (for October).

Analysts weren’t expecting a change in the unemployment figure, which is 11.5%. It’s slowly declined from 12% earlier this year. However, Italian unemployment figures just out showed an unexpected spike from 12.3% to 12.5%, which will add some upward pressure to the figure.

Analysts are expecting a inflation to come in at 0.4%. That’s very slightly up from the 0.3% recorded for September, but there’s very little pressure moving prices upwards in Europe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.