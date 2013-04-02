Here Comes Construction Spending...

Construction spending for February is out at 10 a.m. ET.



Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for construction spending to rise 1 per cent month-over-month.

This compares with a 2.1 per cent decline in January.

Investors watch this number because it offers insights into the housing market and therefore, into homebuilder stocks.

It is also a good gauge of the overall health of the economy, because businesses and governments invest in new infrastructure when they are feeling confident about the economy.

