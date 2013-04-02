Here Comes Construction Spending...

Construction spending for February is out at 10 a.m. ET.
Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for construction spending to rise 1 per cent month-over-month.
This compares with a 2.1 per cent decline in January.
Investors watch this number because it offers insights into the housing market and therefore, into homebuilder stocks.
It is also a good gauge of the overall health of the economy, because businesses and governments invest in new infrastructure when they are feeling confident about the economy.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.