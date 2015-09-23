CHINA PMI MISSES

The latest gauge on Chinese factory activity has just been released, and it’s come in well below expectations.

The Caixin-Markit Flash manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI), a gauge on activity levels among small to medium-sized Chinese firms, fell to 47.0 in September, below the 47.3 level of August and forecasts for an increase to 47.5.

The reading was the lowest level seen since March 2009.

A reading of 50 is deemed neutral, meaning overall activity levels are neither expanding nor contracting.

Fitting with the incredibly weak headline figure, the internals of the report were equally unimpressive.

Output, new orders, new export orders, and employment all contracted at a faster pace than August while order backlogs expanded at a slower pace. Stocks of finished goods was the only component to register a faster expansion, suggesting customer demand remains weak.

Indicative of intensifying deflationary pressures, input and output prices also declined at a faster pace.

The table below of the surveys subcomponents makes for ugly reading.

Despite the miss Dr He Fan, chief economist at Caixin Insight Group, believes that there is reason for optimism despite the ugly September report.

“The decline indicates the nation’s manufacturing industry has reached a crucial stage in the structural transformation process. Overall, the fundamentals are good. The principle reason for the weakening of manufacturing is tied to previous changes in factors related to external demand and prices. Fiscal expenditures surged in August, pointing to stronger government efforts on the fiscal policy front. Patience may be needed for policies designed to promote stabilization to demonstrate their effectiveness”.

In August government fiscal spending soared by 25.9% compared to August 2014, leaving expenditure up 14.8%, or more than 10 trillion yuan, between January to August compared to the corresponding period a year earlier.

While true that the increase in expenditure will take time to filter throughout the Chinese economy, whether it will be enough to address the sharp deterioration in conditions remains debatable. Lead indicators such as new orders and stock purchases remain deep in contractionary territory, suggesting the near-term outlook for activity remains bleak.

Given the scale of the decline recorded in September, along with the fact that conditions have now deteriorated for seven consecutive months, this data will only add to concerns about the outlook for the Chinese economy despite optimism expressed in some quarters.

Following the reports release Australia’s ASX 200 has extended its earlier losses, trading down 1.74%, while the Australian dollar, a quasi-play on the outlook for the Chinese economy, has sunk by close to 1% against the US dollar and even more against the yen.

