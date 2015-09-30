Here comes Chicago PMI ...

At 9:45 a.m. ET, we’ll get the latest reading on manufacturing activity in the Midwest.

The Chicago purchasing manager’s index is estimated among economists at 53.0 for September, down from 54.4 in August.

Earlier this year, manufacturing slumped into contraction (indicated by an index reading below 50).

Overall manufacturing growth has slowed this year, and other major regional surveys including those from the New York Fed and the Philadelphia Fed were weak this month.

We’ll be back with the details once they cross.

