Here comes Bank of America ...

Bank of America will report first quarter earnings around 6.45 A.M ET on April 18.

The bank follows in the footsteps of JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, which reported last week. All three reported earnings ahead of estimates.

Goldman Sachs will report earnings later in the morning, meanwhile.

Bank of America is expected to report earnings per share of $US0.35 on revenue of $US21.65 billion, according to Bloomberg.

