BOOM: Australia's Jobs Report Smashes Expectations, 37,400 Jobs Added

Australia’s jobs report is out for December and it has crushed expectations.

There were 37,400 jobs added for the month when the market was expecting just 5,000. The unemployment rate fell to 6.1% against a steady 6.3% expected.

Full-time employment increased 41,600 to 8,105,300 and part-time employment decreased 4,100 to 3,574,100.

It’s decidedly good news amid the recent uncertainty about the transition in the Australian economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.