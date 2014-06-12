STRONG GROWTH IN FULL-TIME JOBS A SILVER LINING IN SHOCK AUSTRALIAN EMPLOYMENT REPORT

The Australian economy shed 4,800 jobs in May, a big miss on market expectations for a 10,000 increase.
The unemployment rate was steady at 5.8%, seasonally adjusted.
Importantly, however, full-time jobs increased 22,200, against a decline of 27,000 in part-time employment.
Here are the seasonally adjusted estimates:
Employment decreased 4,800 to 11,564,600. Full-time employment increased 22,200 to 8,068,300 and part-time employment decreased 27,000 to 3,496,200.
Unemployment increased 3,200 to 717,100. The number of unemployed persons looking for full-time work increased 9,000 to 529,700 and the number of unemployed persons only looking for part-time work decreased 5,900 to 187,400.
The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.8%.
Participation rate decreased 0.1 pts to 64.6%.
Aggregate monthly hours worked increased 26.5 million hours (1.7%) to 1 ,604.5 million hours.
