Australian Employment Beats Again With 14,200 Jobs Added In April

The Australian economy added 14,200 jobs in April, smashing the market expectation of 9,000.

It is an amazing figure, especially given April was an unusual month for Australian business, with the ANZAC Day holiday falling the week after Easter, leading to a three-day work week which many people took off entirely. This had the potential to affect job creation decisions.

The employment rate remained unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 5.8%, however the aggregate monthly hours worked decreased by 4.2 million hours (0.3%) to 1,595.7 million.

Here’s the release:

Australia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady at 5.8 per cent in April 2014, as announced by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today. The seasonally adjusted labour force participation rate decreased by less than 0.1 percentage points to 64.7 per cent in April. The ABS reported the number of people employed increased by 14,200 to 11,572,900 in April 2014 (seasonally adjusted). The increase in total employment was due to increased male full-time employment and female part-time employment. Full-time employment increased by 14,200 people to 8,045,100 and part-time employment was unchanged at 3,527,800 people. The number of people unemployed decreased by 400 to 713,400 in April 2014 (seasonally adjusted), the ABS reported. The ABS monthly seasonally adjusted aggregate hours worked series decreased in April 2014, down 39.9 million hours to 1,572.6 million hours.

