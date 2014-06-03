Australian Retail Sales Rose 0.2% In April

Getty/Robert Cianflone

Australia’s April retail sales data is out, showing a 0.2% rise in April. Economists had been expected a rise of 0.3%.

The market has been waiting to see if economic momentum at the start of the year was maintained in the lead-up to the federal budget in May.

Turnover increased 6.0% in April 2014 compared with April 2013, in trend terms.

Food retailing (+0.3%), Household goods retailing (+0.6%), Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (+0.7%) were all up. Department stores were flat, while clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing fell 0.1%.

