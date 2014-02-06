AUSTRALIAN RETAIL TURNOVER ROSE 0.5% IN DECEMBER

Getty/Brendan Thorne

Australia’s retail sales data for December is out, and it’s bang in line with expectations: 0.5% increase in turnover.

Q4 turnover was up 1.2%, again in line with expectations.

Turnover rose 4.6% in December 2013 compared with December 2012 in trend terms.

Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “December’s 0.5% rise in retail sales, while in line with expectations, builds on a strong performance by Aussie shoppers in recent months. This in tandem with todays’ news of a trade surplus vindicates the RBA’s shift to a neutral stance on monetary policy. Both domestic spending and external trade are responding to lower rates and a weaker dollar and look like at least partly offsetting the forecast drag on GDP from the decline in mining investment.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.