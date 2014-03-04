AUSTRALIAN INTEREST RATES REMAIN ON HOLD AT 2.5%

Getty/Brendon Thorne

Australia’s central bank left the official cash rate at 2.5% today, as per market expectations.

The bank reiterated the “most prudent” course is likely to be a period of stability in interest rates.

Traders had priced this in, with no significant move in the Australian dollar after the announcement.

Our markets correspondent Greg McKenna will have the analysis up shortly.

