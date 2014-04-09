BEAT: Australian Home Loans Rose 2.3% In February

Getty/ Mary Turner

The number of owner occupied housing finance commitments rose 2.3% in February, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

This beats the market expectation of 2%, and is good news considering housing finance, along with house prices, is the hot spot in the economy, and the one that gained the most traction from the RBA’s super-low rates period.

