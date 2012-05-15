April Retail Sales Come In Line With Expectations, Rising 0.1%

Photo: AP Images
April retail sales came in line with expectations rising 0.1 per cent month-over-month (mum).Less autos and gas retail sales climbed 0.1 per cent, missing expectations.
Retail sales were up 6.1 per cent from last year.
Expectations: Consensus is for 0.1 per cent mum increase in auto sales.
Analysts polled by Bloomberg expect a 0.2 per cent increase in retail sales less autos, and 0.3 per cent increase in retail sales ex-autos and gas.
Analysis: Investors look at this number because consumer spending is said to account for 70 per cent of GDP, though some argue its much lower.
Here’s a look at how retail sales compared with last month and last year:
Photo: US Census Bureau
