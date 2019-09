The January inflation number was fairly benign in China, but expect more tightening.



Yonhap News says market watchers are now expecting another imminent hike.

According to ForexLive, there’s a rumour in the market that such a hike could come as early as today. If so, it’d probably come around 5:45 ET.

