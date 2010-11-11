Here Comes Another Android Phone With Bing Pre-Installed... And This One's Only $50

There’s yet another new Google Android phone on its way to Verizon Wireless with Microsoft’s Bing search engine pre-installed.



This one’s called the Motorola Citrus, and will go on sale tomorrow for $49 after an unfriendly $100 mail-in rebate.

While it’s probably annoying to Google that its rival search engine, Bing, is pre-installed, that’s what it signed up for when it made Android “open” for carriers to tinker with.

Plus, at $49, this one’s priced to sell… or at least to get people in the door, before Verizon salespeople can upsell them to a more expensive Droid 2 or Droid X.

The basics:

Android 2.1, an old version of Android

Bing Search and Bing Maps pre-loaded

Made from 25% recycled plastic

