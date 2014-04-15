Here Come The RBA Board Meeting Minutes ...

It would be reasonable to assume Glenn Stevens and Martin Parkinson coordinated their speeches (Photo: Getty)

It’s not a question of if the RBA will raise rates, but when, according to most pundits.

The Australian dollar has been well supported as a consequence, but traders are wary of the central bank’s obvious dislike of a high AUD.

They’ll be scanning the minutes for any language which suggests additional action to slow its rise.

We’ll have a full report once the minutes have been released at 11.30 this morning.

