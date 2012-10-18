Here Come the Hybrid ‘Laplets.’ Should You Care?

Microsoft’s touch-focused Windows 8 operating system is pushing a new form factor for devices: the tablet-notebook hybrid — or, as Gadget Lab likes to refer to it, the “laplet.” These sliding, folding, twisting, clicking contraptions look like notebooks but double as tablets. Or the other way around. You get the idea.



The question is whether these devices address a real need in the marketplace and will catch on with consumers, or they simply do two things poorly and will become this year’s netbooks.

Read more on Wired.

