Google will advertise its Chrome browser on TV, starting this weekend. The ads come from a Web video series the company did called “Chrome Shorts.” They are very Google-y. We’ve embedded them below.



Digits says Google almost launched a TV ad campaign during last summer’s Olympics, but cofounders Sergey Brin and Larry Page eventually said no.



