Here Come The Check-In Aggregators

Last week, Footfeed, an iPhone app that lets you check-in to location-based services Foursquare, Gowalla, and Brightkite simultaneously, launched in the App Store.This is at least the third check-in aggregator to launch in the past six weeks: last month, Check.in, a mobile web app that pushes check-ins to five location networks, as well as Facebook and Twitter, and Geolorean, an iPhone app built on top of it, launched within a day of each other.



This is a familiar pattern with hot startup concepts: a wave of “clones” is followed by a wave of aggregators. Most recently, we’ve seen this happening with Groupon startups. As Groupon started to take off, dozens of imitators sprang up all over the world. For the past few months, services that aggregate deals from across all of the Groupons have been storming on to the scene. There are already at least nine of them.

Aggregators tend to generate a lot of eye-rolling, since they are less exciting and innovative than the companies they build on top of. But that doesn’t mean they can’t be serious businesses: Kayak, which searches Travelocity and its competitors to find the best plane ticket deals, is such a hit that aggregators in other spaces are often pitched as “Kayak for x”.

We expect there will be many more check-in aggregators in the coming months, and more cross-integration between existing location-based services. Facebook’s long-awaited entry into location will no doubt speed up mainstream adoption of location-sharing. There is no shortage of useful applications of the check-in concept, but there is a very serious limit to how many apps the average person will be willing to use every time they move to a new location (probably somewhere between zero and one).

That is potentially a huge opportunity for an aggregator that gets it right.

