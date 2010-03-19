Here Come The Chatroulette Clones

The first — no doubt of many — Chatroulette clones has launched: RandomDorm.Via the New York Times, RandomDorm takes an interesting approach to filtering out the perverts: It requires that users have a .edu email address. The idea, as the name suggests, is that this will be Chatroulette for the college crowd.



This is, of course, how Facebook first differentiated itself from similar social networking sites like Friendster.

Obviously, the requirement doesn’t actually guarantee that RandomDorm will be genitalia-free. For one thing, many people who have ever been to college have .edu addresses. And there’s no real evidence that the perverts on Chatroulette aren’t themselves college students. But expect to see a steady stream of sites putting slightly different spins on the Chatroulette concept.

RandomDorm is maintained by GoodCrush, a New York City dating startup.

