Watch For New, More Powerful Versions Of Apple's Best Computer, The MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is the best computer Apple makes.



It’s light, powerful, and beautiful to look at.

So here is some exciting news: We’re getting a new, more powerful MacBook Air in June 2013, according to Digitimes, which covers Asian gadgetmakers.

9to5Mac spotted the report.

Digitimes believes the new Air will have a faster processor but the same exterior design it has had since 2010.

Last year, Apple upgrade the internals in the Air with more RAM, a better camera, and USB 3.0.

Digitimes says Apple will also come out with new MacBook Pros in June.

