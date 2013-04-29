Here Come New MacBook Airs, Says Analyst

The MacBook Air is about to get a refresh from Apple, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



MacRumors says Kuo’s report jibes with lots of other data points.

Sadly Kuo does not believe Apple will give the MacBook Air a “retina” screen. He thinks that would make the laptop too slow and heavy for Apple’s taste.

It will, however, get new “Haswell” processors from Intel.

According to the people at AnandTech, that means a faster computer that consumes less power.

