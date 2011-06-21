Goldman's Trey Griggs Has Two Tips For Getting Ahead

No, not fast cars, Red Bull.

Trey Griggs heads up Goldman Sachs’ US Energy Risk Management team and he’s just been dispatched to Houston to open the bank’s physical commodities sales and trading office.He joined the bank in 2002 and was made a managing director in 2008.



In other words, he has a pretty enviable career, which as it turns out, started at Wharton, where he learned two things about getting ahead: focus on honing your leadership skills and establish good relationships.

It seems they’ve served him well.

Here’s more on his tips:

1. The job is easy, it’s the leadership that is hard: “Finance is not rocket science. You can teach a reasonably intelligent seal to calculate a hedge ratio. Leadership, on the other hand, is a science that takes a lifetime to study and learn,” he told the Wharton Journal.

2. People matter most: “The people matter a hell of a lot more than the class work,” he told the Wharton Journal about the best lesson he’d learned in his first year at the university. (He also mentioned Red Bull and Vodka, as another important first-year MBA lesson).

