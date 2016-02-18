Here are 2 incredible new McLaren supercars -- that you can't buy

McLaren McLaren Special Operation’s custom treatment of the hyper-exclusive P1 and 675 LT

McLaren Automotive is an apostle to the great goddesses of speed and performance — and is bringing some serious hardware to the 2016 Geneva Motor Show.

To accompany their now full line of supercars, including the 540c, 570s, and 650s, and 650s GT3 race car, McLaren Special Operations — their in-house customisation shop — will show off bespoke versions of the hyper-exclusive P1 and 675LT.

This 675LT Spider is one of 500 produced. All have been sold. McLaren The colour is 'Ceramic Grey' ... McLaren ... and much of the car is wrapped in carbon fibre. McLaren Some numbers: a devilish 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 produces 666 brake horsepower and 516 pound feet of torque ... McLaren ... and 62 miles per hour will arrive in 2.9 seconds, says McLaren. Top speed: 204 miles per hour, according the the manufacturer. McLaren See that little bit of gold trim? McLaren It echoes the 24-carat-gold heat shield around the dual titanium exhausts. McLaren The P1 hybrid hypercar is even more rare: this is one of only 375. McLaren The colour is 'Lio Blue' ... McLaren ... and this particular P1 has the hand-laid 'full carbon' body, which can bee seen through the paint. McLaren The colour is also repeated in contrast stitching on the seats. Buckle up, because ... McLaren ... the P1 is a tower of impossible numbers. The mad scientists who built it say 62 mph will come in just 2.8 seconds. In another four, it will be at 124 mph. Top speed is electronically limited to 217 mph. McLaren The rear wing adjusts automatically, producing varying levels of downforce and acting as an airbrake when needed. McLaren The gloss-black wheels are also a custom feature. About the only thing that will stop you faster than those carbon ceramic brakes would be a brick wall. McLaren If being lucky enough to own such a rare car isn't enough to make you feel special, McLaren Special Operations will help. McLaren

