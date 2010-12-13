What's The Biggest 2010 Twitter Trend?

Twitter has a blog post up on the top Twitter trends on 2010.



What’s surprising about them? Well, not much.

The top one is “Gulf Oil Spill” — not very surprising.

More interesting: not less than 3 of the top 10 are related to the 2010 FIFA World Cup (“FIFA World Cup”, “Vuvuzela” and “Pulpo Paul”). Given that the soccer world cup is mostly popular outside the US, this shows how international Twitter has become, and how important international is to startups more generally.

Also: Twitter says “These Trends indicate the things that are most meaningful in our lives.” Uh, no. In fact, we would argue that these trends (no need to capitalise) add grist to the mill of those who say that Twitter is the realm of the shallow and fleeting, even though we disagree. “Inception” was a bigger trend on Twitter than “Haiti Earthquake,” for crying out loud.

The most meaningful things in our life include our family, our friends and our work. A squid that can predict the future is not, however, in our top 10.

Here are the 10 trends:

Gulf Oil Spill FIFA World Cup Inception Haiti Earthquake Vuvuzela Apple iPad Google Android Justin Bieber Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows Pulpo Paul

