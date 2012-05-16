Here Are 6 Stocks Making Huge Moves Today

The Nasdaq is up 0.7% while the Dow and S&P 500 both sit around +0.3%, as it seems like the equity market is finally seeing a positive day. Here are the big winners and losers so far today.



Winners:

The TJX Companies (TJX): Up 6.4% — An 11% revenue increase in the recent quarter and “strong momentum” have caused TJ Maxx’s parent company to jump up over 6%.

Agilent Technologies (A): Up 5.8% —Agilent is up big after they raised earnings targets for the year.

Juniper Networks (JNPR): Up 4.4% —On the heels of an upgrade by Merrill Lynch, Juniper’s stock has shot up over 4%.

Losers:

Avon Products (AVP) Down 10.7% — After a potential takeover bid from Coty caused Avon’s stock to soar yesterday, the withdrawl of the bid has caused it to plummet.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK): Down 5.7% — Chesapeake’s slide continued this afternoon, as the company still battles issues with their CEO Aubrey McClendon

Peabody Energy (BTU): Down 4.1%—The energy sector continues to trend downward along with Chesapeake’s collapse.

Here Are The Best 14 Stocks In America According To JPMorgan >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.