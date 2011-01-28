One Year Later, Here Are 8 Naysayers Who Thought The iPad Would Fail

Exactly a year ago, the iPad — which was a heavily guarded rumour that everyone knew existed — was debuted to gushing masses.
People loved it, they hated it, they made fun of its name (remember the sophomoric jabs).
The truth is, with approximately 15 million units sold and $10 billion in revenue in only 9 months, the iPad is massive success.
In the intervening year the iPad’s triumph has been such that pretty much nobody remembers any of the stupid comments, or the judgments about its practicality, usefulness, or ability to change the game.
Or the fact some even suggested, up until recently, that it wouldn’t sell.
Who were those crazy naysayers? Let’s take a look back.
Randall C. Kennedy had a whole lot of misguided chutzpah, especially at a big-name tech blog, to throw out such a clearly one-sided judgment as 'Why Apple's rumoured iTablet will fail big time' in December 2009.
Predicting for 2010 'Tablet computers will fail to become the Next Big Thing' was bad judgment for big tech blog VentureBeat. While they were right about 'Facebook will enable location in its mobile apps' and perhaps even the launch of Twitter-based advertising, they were completely off the mark about 'the hottest phone feature of 2010 will be tiny projectors.' Literally never seen that. Not once.
A little bit later than the other premature judgments, this online trade publication went towards the business angle, claiming that 'the iPad will fail to win significant market share.' Er, ahem.
PC World was probably writing a top-10 list out of jealousy. Still, all of the items explaining their disappointment that iPad didn't have (camera, handwriting recognition, 'multitasking') proved not to be that important to the millions who bought them. And besides, that way Apple gets to hype the two cameras in the iPad2.
Featuring heavy editorializing by Jeremy Kaplan, this article leads with 'The company once notorious for its ability to upend convention and revolutionise markets may no longer have what it takes...Apple may have lost its mojo.' His kicker: 'The message seems clear: Hold out for version 2.0.' Better leave the mojo to the real hoodoo soothsayers!
Unlike most of the silly folk who made their predictions way too early, Bloomberg ran a story just this November quoting Rodman & Renshaw LLC analyst Ashok Kumar, saying that 'Apple, which sold 4.19 million iPads last quarter, may have trouble hitting some analysts' estimates of 6 million sold in the fourth quarter.' Er, um, ahem (again!).
That's right, folks. Our own Dan Frommer was unimpressed with the iPad's features, predicting it was 'not the company's next huge growth story.'
He has since clarified his position, and admitted that he was wrong about the sales prediction. As he points out, 'a lot of people were way wrong about that.'
