One Year Later, Here Are 8 Naysayers Who Thought The iPad Would Fail

Exactly a year ago, the iPad — which was a heavily guarded rumour that everyone knew existed — was debuted to gushing masses.



People loved it, they hated it, they made fun of its name (remember the sophomoric jabs).

The truth is, with approximately 15 million units sold and $10 billion in revenue in only 9 months, the iPad is massive success.

In the intervening year the iPad’s triumph has been such that pretty much nobody remembers any of the stupid comments, or the judgments about its practicality, usefulness, or ability to change the game.

Or the fact some even suggested, up until recently, that it wouldn’t sell.

Who were those crazy naysayers? Let’s take a look back.

