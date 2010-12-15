Here Are The Crazy Uniforms Oregon Will Wear In The National Championship Game

Photo: Nike

Nike’s blank canvas, otherwise known as the Oregon Ducks football team, unveiled the uniforms they will wear for the BCS Championship Game.The most interesting feature is the “volt” yellow colouring of the socks and cleats. Otherwise, the remaining differentiators are the texture of the helmet and gloves, and whatever manufacturing innovations Nike came up with this time.



As with all, Nike-engineered Oregon designs, opposing players are sure to be enamoured with the uniform.

As we’ve noted before, the unique system of dress helps the football program garner attention. Between the unis, the new football facility, and the BCS championship appearance, Oregon should be a college football powerhouse for years to come.

Photo: SBRadio

Interesting also, that Nike is sticking with the gloves designed to form a “O” with the player’s hands, even though Ohio State players were penalised twice for flashing their similar Nike-supplied gloves in the Michigan game.

Now check out what it would look like if Nike designed NFL uniforms >

