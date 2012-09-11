Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Hollywood

Photo: CBS
Steven Tyler tried to win over “Idol” viewers by singing the National Anthem. Guess how that went?
This week brought us playoff upsets, bad singing and plenty of baby news and breakups.
After an off-again, on-again relationship, Kristin Cavallari and Bears quarterback Jay Cutler got back together over the holidays and announced they're expecting their first child.
The Aerosmith star received a lot of flack for his rendition of the national anthem ahead of the Patriots Ravens game. Was his appearance a ploy to amp 'American Idol' ratings later in the evening?
'The Artist' won Best Picture Award at the Producers Guild. Hazanavicius' film previously won Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical at the 69th Golden Globes.
Huffington Post, CBS Sports and The Daily Beast all falsely reported Joe Paterno's death a day prior to his actual passing, with CBS perhaps taking the misreport the hardest. All three received their news from a Penn State student website.
Angelina Jolie was honored for her directorial debut at the Producers Guild Awards with the Stanley Kramer Award for her film 'In the Land of Blood and Honey.'
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis called it quits after nearly 14 years together.
Despite rumours of Seal and Heidi Klum reportedly filing for divorce, the two are still together according to People Magazine.
Zoe Saldana played live-action hero after helping an injured elderly woman involved in a car accident.
Jay-Z's NYC hot spot 40/40 was shut down a day for health code violations, including food stored at improper temperatures.TMZ reported the incident was due to a faulty refrigerator motor.
Congratulations go out to Bryce Dallas Howard, daughter of movie director Ron Howard, and husband Seth Gabel who welcomed daughter Beatrice into the world on Thursday.
