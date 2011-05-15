Here Are This Week's Top 10 Media Winners And Losers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The week started off with the National Magazine awards and the breakup of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver‘s marriage. It ended with Yahoo falling apart and Ashton Kutcher landing a new gig. In between, plenty happened in the media world.We had a long-time anchor step down, a mogul be exposed, and a Facebook-Google flamewar for the ages.
There was the surprise iTunes No. 1 song, Florida State’s embarrassing gaffe, and Comcast’s dubious decision.
The former That 70s Show star landed himself a gig as Charlie Sheen's replacement on Two and a Half Men. He won't be making the $2.5 million the wayward star pulled down per episode, but you better believe Mr. Demi Moore is getting paid.
He announced the news via Twitter, asking 'what's the square root of 6.25?' The answer, of course, 'winning.'
Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone scored the No. 1 album on iTunes almost immediately after their 'Turtleneck and Chain' dropped on Tuesday morning.
Not bad for three dudes in borderline offensive (and awesome) pink suits.
After 36 years at Newshour, Jim Lehrer steps down from the anchor chair. He will continue to moderate a Friday panel consisting of journalists, but he'll stop the day-to-day hosting duties.
Lehrer joined the program when it started in 1975.
Ben Ehrenreich won the National Magazine Award for his outstanding story about death. In doing so, he bested The New Yorker, GQ, and The Atlantic.
Morbid? Perhaps. Deserved? Absolutely.
(There were also a number of other winners at the NMAs.)
The daughter of Sarah Palin landed herself both a reality show and a controversy this week.
The BIO Channel greenlit a 10-episode show that follows her and son Tripp to Los Angeles, but Palin also had to admit she had 'corrective' plastic surgery.
The Governator and the Kennedy broke off their 25-year marriage.
But the world did get to see an amazing picture of when they first met.
From the St. Petersburg Times: 'A conservative billionaire who opposes government meddling in business has bought a rare commodity: the right to interfere in faculty hiring at a publicly funded university.'
First, FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker voted in favour of Comcast's NBC takeover.
Then she landed a job as SVP of government affairs at Comcast.
The Burson Marsteller PR flack was at the centre of a controversy that pitted Google against Facebook.
He survived with his job intact but only barely.
Burson will 'retrain' Goldman.
Burson's USA president Pat Ford told PR Week, 'We have talked through our policies and procedures with each individual involved in the program and made it clear this cannot happen again.'
