Here Are This Week's Top 10 Media Winners And Losers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The week started off with the National Magazine awards and the breakup of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver‘s marriage. It ended with Yahoo falling apart and Ashton Kutcher landing a new gig. In between, plenty happened in the media world.We had a long-time anchor step down, a mogul be exposed, and a Facebook-Google flamewar for the ages.



There was the surprise iTunes No. 1 song, Florida State’s embarrassing gaffe, and Comcast’s dubious decision.

