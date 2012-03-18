Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Photo: AP Images
We’re in the middle of March Madness, and things are just starting to get exciting.But aside from the tourney, people are messing up left and right.
An NBA head coach quit, an NFL player took some low blows on Twitter, and Linsanity, well it’s dying.
But at least Maria Sharapova said she’ll never go on Dancing With The Stars.
Calvin Johnson earned the biggest contract in NFL history from the Detroit Lions.
He got seven years and $132 million, with $60 million guaranteed.
The Bucs are the big winners in free agency.
They signed Vincent Jackson, Carl Nicks, and Eric Wright. We all know how quickly fortunes can turn in the NFL, so look out for Tampa in the fall.
Mario Williams was the most sought after free agent on the market this spring.
But the quest for his services quickly turned into a one-horse race when the Bills blew everyone else out of the water with a $100-million contract offer.
CP3 was forced to wear a face mask this week after hurting his nose.
When Kobe wore a mask, he made it evil.
Paul made it cute by tweeting this picture of his son rocking his own personality mask.
Sharapova announced that she would never do 'Dancing With The Stars' like so many B-list athletes have.
A-FREAKING-MEN.
The Knicks began to completely crumble, and head coach Mike D'Antoni resigned Wednesday.
The Knicks won by 42 points that night.
Trade me, don't trade me, I'm going to stay, I'm going to leave, fine I'll stay.
We had enough, Dwight.
Fab Melo, one of Syracuse's best players, is ineligible for the NCAA tournament. Syracuse almost became the first 1 seed to EVER lose to a 16 seed on Thursday.
Go to class Fab!
Shockey got into a Twitter war with Amani Toomer and decided to take a low blow and claim Toomer urinated on his ex-wife's clothes.
Mature.
