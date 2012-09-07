The 10 Worst Box-Office Openings Of All Time

Oogieloves earned less than half a million opening weekend.

Photo: KVP

Despite all the headlines, last weekend’s indie kid flick “Oogieloves” was not “the worst” wide-opening release ever.Since 1982, it was the 12th.



Rather, the Teletubby-like gang boast the lowest box-office weekend opening in more than 2,000 theatres.

With an estimated $20 million production budget, there’s little chance it will break even.

Despite this, creator Kenn Viselman couldn’t be more pleased with the media hype, saying the film was all about exposure. There’s even a sequel in the works.

We wondered what else performed poorly in the past, so we’ve compiled together the 10 worst box-office wide release weekends. In all fairness, we consider a wide release any film in at least 1,500 theatres opening weekend, so the “Oogieloves” moves down a smidge on our list.

