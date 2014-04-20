Here Are The Weirdest Things You Can Buy On Alibaba's English Site

Jillian D'Onfro
LeatherAlibabaNope, not a meat suit.

Alibaba, the enormous Chinese e-commerce company, is about to file for an IPO in the U.S.

The two most popular Alibaba websites — Taobao and Tmall — are Chinese marketplaces and rather inaccessible if you don’t know the language, but there’s also Alibaba.com, an English site for sales between importers and exporters in more than 240 countries.

Alibaba.com has been known to sell different types of well-disguised counterfeit goods. Not only that, but a lot of the stuff on the site is just straight up bizarre or oddly labelled (we found quite a few normal products that for some reason had the phrase “hot” or “girl” tacked onto them).

We dug around Alibaba.com, and here are some of the gems we found:

You can find these Buddha-shaped pears for only $US12 for a set.

Or how about a worm train for $US30,000?

Though this product is marketed as an inflatable 'castle,' it looks a lot more morbid than that...

Unfortunately, the minimum order on this delightful mask is 1,200 pieces.

It's the description of this item that weirds us out: 'Purederm Exfoliating Footmask leads to disgustingly enjoyable peeling session and lovely feet.'

This guy is selling twins? Nope, just the leather. Interesting marketing tactic here.

Supposedly, you can buy these living clam and rag worms.

The strangest part of this big bad wolf costume is why the merchant blurred out the model's mouth.

Honestly, we're a little doubtful that these 'inflatable walking on water shoes' would work, but we're into the idea.

Believe it or not, this is a pair of men's underwear.

The anti-flame armoured suit only costs only $US200.

Heard of a barf bag? Alibaba one-ups that concept with the barf bib.

Now, learn a little more about how Alibaba came to be:

The Remarkable Rise Of China's E-Commerce Company, Alibaba

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.