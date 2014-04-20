Here Are The Weirdest Things You Can Buy On Alibaba's English Site

Alibaba, the enormous Chinese e-commerce company, is about to file for an IPO in the U.S.
The two most popular Alibaba websites — Taobao and Tmall — are Chinese marketplaces and rather inaccessible if you don’t know the language, but there’s also Alibaba.com, an English site for sales between importers and exporters in more than 240 countries.
Alibaba.com has been known to sell different types of well-disguised counterfeit goods. Not only that, but a lot of the stuff on the site is just straight up bizarre or oddly labelled (we found quite a few normal products that for some reason had the phrase “hot” or “girl” tacked onto them).
We dug around Alibaba.com, and here are some of the gems we found:
It's the description of this item that weirds us out: 'Purederm Exfoliating Footmask leads to disgustingly enjoyable peeling session and lovely feet.'
Honestly, we're a little doubtful that these 'inflatable walking on water shoes' would work, but we're into the idea.
