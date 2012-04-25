RANKING: Check Out The 15 Richest Fictional Characters

See where Tony Stark ranks among Forbes’ richest fictional characters.

Photo: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Every year, Forbes ranks the richest people in the world: Donald Trump, Oprah, Warren Buffet, but have you ever wondered how your favourite fictional characters match up?Yesterday, Forbes released their annual “Fictional 15,” assessing the wealthiest fan favourites in both literature and television.



So, if you’ve ever wondered how much property Mr. Monopoly owns, how much Lisbeth Salander hauls in as a hacker or how much Gotham’s most eligible bachelor, Bruce Wayne, banks, you’re in luck.

And, no, Christian Grey from “50 Shades of Grey” does not make the list. If he did, he’d definitely take the top spot. (The man claimed to make $100,000 an hour.)

15. Jo Bennett Worth: $1 billion Claim to Fame: Featured in TV series 'The Office.' How she amassed her fortune: Inheritance, Ex-CEO of Sabre (office equipment manufacturer). 14. Robert Crawley Worth: $1.1 billion Claim to Fame: Featured in 'Downton Abbey.' How he amassed his fortune: Inheritance, Marriage 13. C. Montgomery Burns Worth: $1.3 billion Claim to Fame: Featured in TV series 'The Simpsons.' How he amassed his fortune: Owner of Springfield Nuclear Power Plant 12. Tywin Lannister Worth: $2.1 billion Claim to Fame: 'Game of Thones' TV series and 'Song of Ice and Fire' novels. How he amassed his fortune: Inheritance 11. Lisbeth Salander Worth: 2.4 billion Claim to Fame: Steig Larsson's 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' series and David Fincher's accompanying film. How she amassed her fortune: Computer Hacking 10. Mr. Monopoly Worth: $2.5 billion Claim to Fame: Generously handing out $200 to patrons passing 'Go' since 1934 in board game Monopoly. How he amassed his fortune: Real Estate 9. Forrest Gump Worth: $5.7 billion Claim to Fame: Featured in 1994's 'Forrest Gump.' How he amassed his fortune: Acquired a .5% of Apple Inc. in its 1980 IPO. 8. Bruce Wayne Worth: $6.9 billion Claim to Fame: Featured in 'Batman' comics, films, television series and games. How he amassed his fortune: Inheritance, Wayne Enterprises 7. Charles Foster Kane Worth: $8.3 billion Claim to Fame: Orson Welles film, 'Citizen Kane.' How he amassed his fortune: Media (Newspaper, radio and television mogul) 6. Richie Rich Worth: $8.9 billion Claim to Fame: Richie Rich comic books and films How he amassed his fortune: Inheritance, Conglomerates 5. Tony Stark Worth: $9.3 billion Claim to Fame: 'Iron Man' comics and films. How he amassed his fortune: Stark Industries' defence technologies 4. Jed Clampett Worth: $9.8 billion Claim to Fame: 'The Beverly Hillbillies' television series and films. How he amassed his fortune: Oil and gas. 3. Carlisle Cullen Worth: $36.3 billion Claim to Fame: Stephenie Meyer's 'Twilight' series and films. How he amassed his fortune: Compound Interest, Investments

2. Flintheart Glomgold 1. Smaug Worth: $62 Billion Claim to Fame: Upcoming 'The Lord of the Rings' prequel: 'The Hobbit.' How he amassed his fortune: Marauding

