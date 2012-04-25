RANKING: Check Out The 15 Richest Fictional Characters

Kirsten Acuna
iron man tony starkSee where Tony Stark ranks among Forbes’ richest fictional characters.

Photo: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Every year, Forbes ranks the richest people in the world: Donald Trump, Oprah, Warren Buffet, but have you ever wondered how your favourite fictional characters match up?Yesterday, Forbes released their annual “Fictional 15,” assessing the wealthiest fan favourites in both literature and television. 

So, if you’ve ever wondered how much property Mr. Monopoly owns, how much Lisbeth Salander hauls in as a hacker or how much Gotham’s most eligible bachelor, Bruce Wayne, banks, you’re in luck.

See who makes Forbe’s list of richest fictional characters.

And, no, Christian Grey from “50 Shades of Grey” does not make the list. If he did, he’d definitely take the top spot. (The man claimed to make $100,000 an hour.) 

15. Jo Bennett

Worth: $1 billion

Claim to Fame: Featured in TV series 'The Office.'

How she amassed her fortune: Inheritance, Ex-CEO of Sabre (office equipment manufacturer).

14. Robert Crawley

Worth: $1.1 billion

Claim to Fame: Featured in 'Downton Abbey.'

How he amassed his fortune: Inheritance, Marriage

13. C. Montgomery Burns

Worth: $1.3 billion

Claim to Fame: Featured in TV series 'The Simpsons.'

How he amassed his fortune: Owner of Springfield Nuclear Power Plant

12. Tywin Lannister

Worth: $2.1 billion

Claim to Fame: 'Game of Thones' TV series and 'Song of Ice and Fire' novels.

How he amassed his fortune: Inheritance

11. Lisbeth Salander

Worth: 2.4 billion

Claim to Fame: Steig Larsson's 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' series and David Fincher's accompanying film.

How she amassed her fortune: Computer Hacking

10. Mr. Monopoly

Worth: $2.5 billion

Claim to Fame: Generously handing out $200 to patrons passing 'Go' since 1934 in board game Monopoly.

How he amassed his fortune: Real Estate

9. Forrest Gump

Worth: $5.7 billion

Claim to Fame: Featured in 1994's 'Forrest Gump.'

How he amassed his fortune: Acquired a .5% of Apple Inc. in its 1980 IPO.

8. Bruce Wayne

Worth: $6.9 billion

Claim to Fame: Featured in 'Batman' comics, films, television series and games.

How he amassed his fortune: Inheritance, Wayne Enterprises

7. Charles Foster Kane

Worth: $8.3 billion

Claim to Fame: Orson Welles film, 'Citizen Kane.'

How he amassed his fortune: Media (Newspaper, radio and television mogul)

6. Richie Rich

Worth: $8.9 billion

Claim to Fame: Richie Rich comic books and films

How he amassed his fortune: Inheritance, Conglomerates

5. Tony Stark

Worth: $9.3 billion

Claim to Fame: 'Iron Man' comics and films.

How he amassed his fortune: Stark Industries' defence technologies

4. Jed Clampett

Worth: $9.8 billion

Claim to Fame: 'The Beverly Hillbillies' television series and films.

How he amassed his fortune: Oil and gas.

3. Carlisle Cullen

Worth: $36.3 billion

Claim to Fame: Stephenie Meyer's 'Twilight' series and films.

How he amassed his fortune: Compound Interest, Investments

2. Flintheart Glomgold

1. Smaug

Worth: $62 Billion

Claim to Fame: Upcoming 'The Lord of the Rings' prequel: 'The Hobbit.'

How he amassed his fortune: Marauding

Now see which real celebrities didn't finish high school.

These 20 celebrities dropped out of school>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.