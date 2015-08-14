Here are the vainest countries in the world

Plastic surgery is big business.

There were more than four million procedures in the US in 2014, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

That represents more than 20% of all the procedures globally.

Plastic surgery makes up a part of the vanity capital economy.

Vanity capital spending – which also includes makeup, luxury cars, fitness wear and health supplements – is now worth an estimated $US4.5 trillion, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. That makes it bigger than Germany’s economy.

Here is a graph from the bank showing the top five countries for cosmetic surgery in 2013. Percentages denote the number of surgeries performed in the country, relative to the global figure of 20 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.