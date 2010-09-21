Here Are The Ugly Charts That Show The Current Horror For Homebuilders

This morning, homebuilder sentiment numbers came in at a steady, low, 13. That’s the second month in a row the index has been this low, and that number is a 17 month low.



What these means for homebuilders is that the situation is not improving and it doesn’t look like it will anytime soon.

These charts show how low the situation is compared to the pre-bubble burst heights and why connected industries like construction are also feeling the pain.

