Here Are The Ugly Charts That Show The Current Horror For Homebuilders

Gregory White
Housing Starts 920

This morning, homebuilder sentiment numbers came in at a steady, low, 13. That’s the second month in a row the index has been this low, and that number is a 17 month low.

What these means for homebuilders is that the situation is not improving and it doesn’t look like it will anytime soon.

These charts show how low the situation is compared to the pre-bubble burst heights and why connected industries like construction are also feeling the pain.

The Northeast was spared the brunt of the housing bubble...

Source: St. Louis Fed

But has still been hit hard by the slowdown in the general economy.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The Midwest, similarly, was spared...

Source: St. Louis Fed

But has seen new starts tumble nevertheless.

Source: St. Louis Fed

From high to low, the West experienced a dramatic drop...

Source: St. Louis Fed

And starts have remained extremely low.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The South was the hardest hit...

Source: St. Louis Fed

And starts have really yet to revive.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Overall, housing unit production in the 2-4 range is very low.

Source: St. Louis Fed

5 Unit housing production has also remained remarkably low.

Source: St. Louis Fed

And total housing starts remain terrible.

Source: St. Louis Fed

And it is not just homebuilders being hit...

