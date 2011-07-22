Here Are The Two Groups Responsible For Our Economic Mess

It’s the banksters. It was Bush. It was Obama. It was Reagan. It was the people who couldn’t afford a house and borrowed more than they should have. It’s the unwed welfare mothers who get paid more to have more illegitimate children. As usual, post modern America is too busy yelling and trying to assign blame for the current pickle we are collectively in rather than solve the problem. I’m going to point my finger and I’ll only have to do it twice.



There are two completely different groups who are mostly responsible for the mess. They’re not necessarily directly responsible rather their seemingly incurable addiction to government sponsored entitlement. You can probably figure out who they are: the very poor and the very rich (this includes corporations which are legal entities and are viewed as an individual being). They’re an enormous drain on the system and they’re clobbering everyone in the middle. Personally, I’m sick of it and I really wish someone in Washington would get a clue. Oh wait, my bad. Washington basically represents these two groups almost exclusively.

This is an awesome chart on the income sources of the very top of the American income scale I pulled from Business Insider. Look at the squiggles on the far left and then the far right. A century ago, the very wealthy vaulted America full bore into the industrial age. They built big, successful business. The businesses represented their wealth and value. Bottom line: they created stuff. The far right tells a different story. The uppermost of the uppermost have evolved from a class of creators and innovators into a bunch of overpaid arseholes who create very little if anything.

So the upper end’s first crime is ceasing to create value. The second offence is there powerful grip on government entitlement. They, individuals and corporations, have the money to flex political muscle in order to influence legislation. Whether it’s farm subsidies to grow or not grow certain crops, tax breaks, government contracts, whatever. My favourite example and I’m not screaming “It’s the Bush administration’s fault!” was the fact that the VPOTUS, Dick Cheney was formerly the CEO of oil services behemoth Halliburton (HAL). Throughout the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Halliburton and its various subsidiaries such as KBR, received lucrative, no bid contracts worth billions of our tax dollars. I can’t understand how that’s legal and why more people weren’t absolutely blinded by anger. I can feel my blood pressure spiking right now.

I don’t have any charts about the lower end, but with stats like 14% of all Americans using food stamps, why go there? That’s a harrowing statistic. Don’t get me wrong, no one should be hungry in America. No one. But we’re seeing multi generational dependence accessing government assistance. There’s something terribly wrong with that. The next generation should do better. Sure, Uncle Sam’s helping hand is there as a safety net. It’s not designed to be a way of life. It’s not a skill you should teach your children.

The problem is entitlements and the rate at which we pay or don’t pay for them. Should a guy who make $400,000 a year pay into social security at basically the same rate that his assistant who makes $30,000? C’mon. That’s not a class warfare question, its common sense. The answer is a simple no. Just like the question as to whether or not unwed mothers on government assistance should receive more assistance as they produce more children. Again, the answer, as cruel as it sounds, is “no”.

The top gets heavier. The bottom grows. And the middle continues to get squeezed. I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of it.

