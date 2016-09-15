Here are the two busiest politicians in Australia right now

Last month’s Northern Territory election did not go well for the minority Country Liberal government of Adam Giles.

The chief minister minister lost in his own electorate, along with five other government MPs on an average swing on 10%, reducing the CLP to just two members.

Labor now rules the Top End with 18 seats in the 25-seat parliament.

Of the two surviving Country Liberals, Gary Higgins became opposition leader and Lia Finocchiaro his deputy.

Today they released the portfolio responsibilities (below).

Higgins is shadow minister across nine areas, Finocchiaro has 11 portfolio roles.

At least being party whip should be relatively easy for the deputy leader.

Hat tip: Alice Workman.

