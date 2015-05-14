Here are the tricks these 19 successful Australian executives use to overcome jet lag

The first thing I do is think about the new time zone as soon as I step on plane and adjust my time accordingly. That way I try to adjust sleeping on plane not from where I have just been but where I am going to. Planes are not great for good rest, so I try to avoid alcohol, drink water and sleep at least a few hours. If you get the plane tip right, I think more than half the battle is won.

Sometimes time zone problems can’t be avoided but I just spent 5 days in Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for the exclusive Change Makers & Rule Breakers event hosted by Sir Richard Branson. It’s a long way away and a very big time zone gap, my solution was to stay up till quite late and get closer to Melbourne evening time, have a bit less sleep than usual but as I was only away a few days, it was easier to not totally alter sleep pattern.

I try to do some exercise while travelling but I’m not sure this really helps with jet lag. Generally my solution is to work really hard and keep very busy, this forces you to be alert even if tired, but then helps with sleeping overnight. I’m not sure there are really any fool proof remedies, but keeping busy tends to either avoid time zone issues, or at least be too busy to worry about it. I certainly have had a few days where 3 coffees in the morning was the only way to get started.