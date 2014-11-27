Here Are The Tributes Flooding Twitter Mourning The Death Of Phillip Hughes

Sarah Kimmorley
Phillip Hughes looks on during Day Five of the First Test between Pakistan and Australia. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Cricketer Phillip Hughes has died after two days in a medically-induced coma.

Hughes was taken to hospital after being struck on the head by a ball while he was batting Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. He was just 25.

His death has sent shockwaves across the world and people have taken to Twitter to mourn the loss of the great sportsman.

Here’s what they’re saying.

