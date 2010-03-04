Charles Schwab: US Investors Are Still Worry-Wart Savers Who Avoid Risk And Spending

Photo: Chales Schwab

Chales Schwab has released their latest survey of independent investment advisors and it points towards an across the board increased conservatism on the part of most clients.While hedge funds and investment banks might have made a killing on distressed and risky asset classes, the retail investor isn’t chasing those particular rabbits.



In fact, the report make a good case for continuation of the “new normal,” with retail investors focused on savings over spending, security over risk, debt reduction over accumulation.

Of course, you never can tell whether the retail sector is an indicator of things to come or a contrary indicator pointing in the wrong direction.

Check Out The Trends On The Minds Of Investment Advisors Across The U.S. >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.