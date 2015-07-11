Here are the top three ways online retailers can boost e-commerce sales

Personalizing the e-commerce experience for customers leads to more transactions and money spent, according to the latest study from L2. The top three ways online retailers can use customer data to sell more products is by recommending similar, complementary, or recently viewed items. However, brands are not using this to their advantage.

About 50% of the brands surveyed utilise only one method of upselling.

Only 7% of retailers have the capability to track consumers across different channels and devices.

The potential for integrating customer data is increasing all the time. For example, the growing presence of beacons and other proximity-based marketing systems can help brands identify someone shopping in a store based on his/her online shopping behaviour. Brands and retailers can then use that data to more effectively target that shopper with coupons and offers.

