Here Are The Top Questions Australians Asked Google This Year

The ice bucket challenge is an awareness campaign for ALS.

Google has released its most search lists for 2014.

In Australia, the most searched terms included the World Cup, Malaysia Airlines and Robin Williams.

But the most searched questions included what is Ebola, ALS, and love? Here’s the top 10:

All the top Google trends for 2014 are here.

