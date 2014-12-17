Here Are The Top Questions Australians Asked Google This Year

Google has released its most search lists for 2014.
In Australia, the most searched terms included the World Cup, Malaysia Airlines and Robin Williams.
But the most searched questions included what is Ebola, ALS, and love? Here’s the top 10:
- What is ebola? With an outbreak of the ebola virus in West Africa and a few cases around the world this year, people were searching to find out what it is. Ebola is a rare disease which spreads by direct contact with blood or bodily fluids of infected people. Symptoms which include vomiting, diarrhea and a rash can appear weeks after contact which is why people suspected of coming in contact with the virus are quarantined. Here’s why ebola is such a terrible virus.
- What is ALS? The Ice Bucket Challenge which went viral this year had people searching for what ALS is. ALS stands for Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and is also known as Motor neuron disease. It’s a progressive neurodegenerative disorder which affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.
- What is love? Love is a feeling which money can’t buy, according to The Beatles. Science says the key to a happy, long-lasting relationship is being thankful. Here are 9 things money can’t buy.
- What is gluten? Gluten is a protein found in wheat and some grains, including barley and rye. Earlier this year an Australian study found 72% of “Gluten Sensitive” people were probably self diagnosed and had not seen a doctor to be tested for celiac disease.
- What is Tinder? Tinder is a dating mobile app. It uses your location to match you with people in your vicinity.
- What is ISIS? ISIS stands for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. It’s a self-proclaimed Islamic state based in the Middle East where it controls a vast amount of territory. The extremist groups has links to Australia where it has managed to recruit a number of people to take up its cause. At least 20 Australian ISIS fighters have been killed in Syria and Iraq – that’s nearly one in five Australian jihadis.
- What is depression? Depression is a serious illness which impacts physical and mental health. More here.
- What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is a digital currency. It is an ungoverned crypto-currency that requires extraction from so-called “miners”. Each “coin” is represented by a complex series of numbers, mined out of complex mathematical algorithms by powerful computers. The currency is regarded as decentralised, simply because there is no central authority regulating the use of Bitcoin. As a result, it’s a currency that is favoured on the internet for its untraceable nature.
- What is Cilantro? Coriander. Cilantro and coriander come from the same plant.
- What is Tumblr? Tumblr is a microblogging platform and social networking site which allows people all over the world to run their own blog. Here are 25 Tumblrs that went ballistic this year.
All the top Google trends for 2014 are here.
