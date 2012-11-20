Krugman Bond Films Is The Best Thing On Twitter Today

After we posted Matt Drudge’s Dr. Evil-style photo of Paul Krugman (which OK, for purists, is really a reference to Ernst Blofeld from “You Only Live Twice”), folks started flooding Twitter with puns using the hashtag #krugmanbondfilms.



Here is a selection of some of the better ones:

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

