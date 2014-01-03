Here Are The Top Cities For Job Growth In The United States

The Milken Institute is out with a great new report on the top cities for job growth across the country. The organisation uses a number of criteria to rank both large and small cities, including job growth, wage growth and high-tech industry growth.

Job growth takes into account employment gains during 2013 as well as those made during the previous five years to give a more comprehensive picture of each city’s economic status instead of a yearly snapshot.

Topping the list for the second year in a row for large cities was Austin, Texas as it’s technology sector has flourished in recent years. Coming in second was the Provo, Utah metro area with San Francisco finishing third.

Columbia, Mo. was the top city for economic growth amongst small cities in 2013, rising nine spots from 2012. Columbus, Ind. was the runner-up.

Here are the top 25 performing large cities:

And here are the top 10 performing small cities:

Check out the full report for a detailed breakdown of all 379 cities.

